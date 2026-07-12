Who Is Vinod Khosla? India-born Tech Billionaire Buys NFL's Seattle Seahawks In Record ₹82,500 Crore Deal

India-born billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla has added another milestone to his remarkable career after leading a family investment group to acquire the NFL's Seattle Seahawks in a record-breaking $9.6 billion (approximately ₹82,500 crore) deal, the largest sale of an NFL franchise in history. The transaction, which is subject to approval by NFL owners, surpasses the previous league record of $6.05 billion (around ₹52,000 crore) paid for the Washington Commanders in 2023.

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Who is Vinod Khosla?

Vinod Khosla is an Indian-born American entrepreneur and venture capitalist who co-founded Sun Microsystems in 1982, helping build one of Silicon Valley's pioneering technology companies. After leaving Sun, he joined venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, where he backed several successful technology startups, before launching Khosla Ventures in 2004.

Through his firm, he has invested in hundreds of companies across artificial intelligence, healthcare, biotechnology, clean energy and financial technology, earning a reputation as one of the world's most influential technology investors. A graduate of IIT Delhi, Carnegie Mellon University and Stanford University, Forbes estimates his net worth at US$15.6 billion

Biggest Purchase in NFL history

The Seahawks were previously owned by the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who purchased the franchise in 1997 for $194 million (about ₹1,670 crore). Following Allen's death in 2018, the team has been managed by his sister, Jody Allen, while the estate prepared for a sale in accordance with Allen's wishes.

The reported $9.6 billion (₹82,500 crore) valuation represents an extraordinary increase in the franchise's value over nearly three decades and sets a new benchmark for professional sports transactions in North America. The deal is expected to receive formal consideration from NFL owners in August.