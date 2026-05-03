IPL 2026: Mittal Family & Adar Poonawalla Set To Acquire Rajasthan Royals In Whopping ₹15,660 Crore Deal

X

A major shift in the IPL landscape has unfolded with Rajasthan Royals set to change ownership in a blockbuster deal valued at approximately $1.65 billion, marking one of the most significant transactions in cricket history.

A powerful consortium comprising Lakshmi Mittal, Aditya Mittal, and Adar Poonawalla has agreed to acquire the IPL franchise along with its associated teams, including Paarl Royals and Barbados Royals. The deal underscores the rapidly growing commercial value of franchise cricket and the IPL’s global appeal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reports indicate that the Mittal family-led group is set to secure a controlling stake in the franchise from current owner Manoj Badale and his consortium. The transaction, however, remains subject to regulatory approvals from governing bodies such as the BCCI, the IPL Governing Council, and the Competition Commission of India, with completion expected later in 2026.

The valuation reflects the extraordinary rise of the IPL as one of the most lucrative sporting leagues in the world. From being one of the original eight teams in 2008, Rajasthan Royals have evolved into a global cricketing brand, with interests spanning multiple leagues across continents.

This acquisition also highlights the increasing involvement of global business leaders in cricket, further strengthening the IPL’s reputation as a premier investment destination. With new ownership potentially bringing fresh vision and resources, the move could shape the future trajectory of Rajasthan Royals both on and off the field.

As IPL 2026 continues, the development adds a significant off-field storyline, reinforcing how cricket in India has become not just a sport, but a booming global business enterprise.