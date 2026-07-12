Brendon McCullum Steps Down As England Test Coach, Will Continue In White-Ball Roles | File Pic

London: In a major shake-up, Brendon McCullum has stepped down as the head coach of the England men’s Test team following a dismal run of results. However, McCullum will continue to coach the white-ball senior men’s teams.

McCullum's exit from the red-ball format brings a definitive end to the high-profile 'Bazball' era, coming just two weeks after star all-rounder Ben Stokes stepped down as captain by retiring from international cricket.

McCullum stated that while he was disappointed to leave the red-ball setup, he respected the board's decision to bring in a change ahead of the next Ashes cycle. “I've absolutely loved coaching the Test side and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together.

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“There've been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that's all part of taking on a challenge like this. It’s been a privilege and an honour, and I’m grateful. Grateful to the players, the staff and the fans who supported us on the journey. Of course I'm gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision,” he said in a statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday.

Under McCullum, England reached the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-finals earlier this year and beat India 4-0 to become the new number one ranked men’s T20I team in the world. With his departure, the England Test team is now left without a head coach and a captain, with their next assignment against Pakistan scheduled to begin on August 19.

“My focus now is on giving everything I've got to the White Ball teams and helping England keep moving forward. I wish the Test team nothing but success. There's a hell of a lot of talent in that dressing room and they're a special bunch of lads. I'll always be backing the boys, with a smile on my face, and hoping they keep taking the game on. I know they'll continue to make people proud,” added McCullum.

McCullum’s four-year tenure as Test coach began in 2022 and saw an initially blockbuster period of progressive cricket built on ultra-aggressive batting. But the team's fortunes plummeted of late, losing seven of their past nine Tests.

This included a 4-1 Ashes hammering in Australia and a subsequent 2-1 home series defeat against New Zealand - England's first home series loss of at least three Tests in 14 years. The decline was further compounded by off-field controversies, including a nightclub incident involving Stokes and pace bowler Gus Atkinson, which preceded the former's abrupt retirement.

Expressing gratitude for McCullum's contribution, ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said, “Brendon breathed new life into England Men’s Test team during an exciting period which saw some amazing victories, and we’re grateful for all he has given to the role. We now believe that the time is right to make a change for the Test team as we target victory in The Ashes next summer.”

England Men’s Managing Director Rob Key reflected on the evolution of the side under McCullum’s guidance. “Some of England's most memorable moments in recent history have occurred under Brendon’s leadership of the Test team.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to watch him shape the mentality of the team, to one the players have loved, and see him develop a new generation of talent who will be at the heart of England Men’s teams for years to come. He leaves the Test team well-set and poised to achieve great things,” he added.

The ECB also confirmed that the recruitment process for a new men’s Test head coach will begin immediately. McCullum's current white-ball contract runs until the end of the 50-over World Cup, to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia next year.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)