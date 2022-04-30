e-Paper Get App
Home / Sports / Real Madrid win 35th La Liga title, Carlo Ancelotti first coach to clinch titles in Europe's top 5 leagues

Associated Press | Updated on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 10:59 PM IST

Real Madrid players with the La Liga trophy |
With Real Madrid clinching the Spanish league on Saturday, Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to lift trophies in the top five European leagues.

The Italian manager had already won with AC Milan in Italy, Chelsea in England, Paris Saint-Germain in France, and Bayern Munich in Germany.

The 62-year-old Ancelotti coached Madrid from 2013-15 but didn't win La Liga. But in that first tenure, Madrid won the Champions League, the Club World Cup, UEFA's Super Cup and the Copa del Rey.

Ancelotti won the Serie A in 2004, the English Premier League in 2010, the French league in 2013 and the Bundesliga in 2017.

Madrid won its record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a 4-0 win over Espanyol, gaining an insurmountable lead with four rounds to go.

