 Real Madrid To Auction Bernabeau Lockers Owned By Vinicius Jr, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham & Co; Bidding War To Start At ₹1 Crore
The relics were put on public display at Sotheby’s London showroom

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 09:07 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

European champions Real Madrid are presenting fans and collectors the chance to own a piece of history with the Spanish giants preparing to auction the 24 iconic lockers from the Bernabeu. London-based auctioneers Sotheby’s are planning to auction the lockers that were used by Real Madrid’s first-team squad between 2002 and 2022 which had the likes of Vinicius Jr, Ronaldo, Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Sergio Ramos, and Luís Figo starting at ₹1 Crore.

According to Goal.com report, the relics were put on public display at Sotheby’s London showroom on Wednesday which attracted attention from fans and memorabilia collectors. Besides the lockers, other exclusive items such as a three-meter-wide mosaic of Real Madrid’s club crest are also in the auction. The crest is set for a reserve price of ₹12 lakhs (£12,000). The metal doors previously installed at the Bernabeu are also listed among the auctioned artefacts.

Soby’s sports and modern collectibles specialist Brendan Hawkes said it was a privilege “to offer historic relics that give public a glimpse behind gilded curtain of legendary Santiago Bernabéu and one of world’s most decorated football clubs.”

When & where is the auction taking place

As per the report the online auction is set to run until November 26. Sotheby’s has announced that a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Real Madrid Foundation, the club’s charitable arm,while it will indirectly help offset costs related to the Bernabeu’s extensive redevelopment project.

What's next for Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s focus remains firmly on the pitch as Los Blancos will resume La Liga action on Sunday with a clash against Leganes after the international break. Following the domestic fixture, Carlo Ancelotti’s side will face a highly-anticipated Champions League showdown against Liverpool at Anfield.

