 RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Match 6: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opt To Bowl Against Punjab Kings, Both Teams Unchanged
PBKS are coming into this match on the back of a win against Delhi Capitals while RCB lost their first match against Chennai Super Kings.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 07:11 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Fat du PLessis won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings in Match 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Monday.

Both RCB and PBKS have maintained the same playing XI for this clash at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

"You can say that RCB hasn't won a trophy, but the ladies (RCBW) broke the sealing and hopefully that motivates us.

"The boys are excited for the season. In any game of cricket you can't lose cluster of wickets, we did manage to recover towards the end but that is something we have to improve on," captain du Plessis said at the toss.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Subs: Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa

Subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh.

