'Extremely Gifted': Dinesh Karthik Hails Tim David After CSK Demolition Job In Bengaluru

RCB Top IPL 2026 Table With Back-To-Back Wins As Patidar, David, & Padikkal Shine Against CSK |

Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered their second consecutive TATA IPL 2026 win with a crushing 43-run victory over Chennai Super Kings to move to the top of the points table. Speaking on Star Sports’ ‘Amul Cricket Live’, JioStar experts Anil Kumble and Kevin Pietersen, along with RCB Mentor and Batting Coach Dinesh Karthik, discussed Chennai Super Kings’ early challenges, Tim David’s impactful innings, Devdutt Padikkal’s knock, and Rajat Patidar’s match-defining contribution.

Speaking on Star Sports’ ‘Amul Cricket Live’, JioStar expert Anil Kumble shared his thoughts on Chennai Super Kings’ early challenges in the tournament:

“It’s a massive concern for Chennai. If your two most experienced batters, Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad, haven’t fired in the first three matches, it becomes a serious challenge. The rest of the batting line-up, apart from Samson and MS Dhoni, is quite young. You need at least one of your experienced batters to step up and deliver a big innings. Unfortunately, in the first three games, things haven’t gone Chennai’s way. It’s still early in the season, but they will need to tighten things up quickly.”

Speaking on Star Sports’ ‘Amul Cricket Live’, RCB Mentor and Batting Coach Dinesh Karthik reflected on Tim David’s powerful innings:

“Tim David is an extremely gifted ball striker. He has a very smooth swing, long levers and all the ingredients required to hit big shots. For him, it’s about ensuring those elements remain consistent in practice. Because he bats in the middle order, he often gets fewer balls in a match compared to top-order batters. So, in the nets, it’s important that he faces enough deliveries and stays in a good rhythm. The rest of his game is already very strong. Over the last 12–18 months, he has been one of the most consistent batters in the world in this format.”

On Devdutt Padikkal’s composed knock:

“The first thing that stands out is his determination. On a pitch like this, when runs don’t come easily at the start, many batters try to force a big shot and end up giving their wicket away. Devdutt showed great courage to stay patient when the going was tough. Once he got that first boundary, you could see him switch gears. He’s playing proper cricketing shots and hitting the ball with distance. If he continues batting like this, it will be difficult to keep him out of the Indian team for long. He has scored heavily in domestic cricket and we know he’s a quality player. What’s also impressive is the way he’s stepping up as a leader in the Karnataka dressing room. Even at 25, he contributes with his ideas and leadership, and that’s great to see.”

Speaking on Star Sports’ ‘Amul Cricket Live’, JioStar expert Kevin Pietersen reflected on RCB Captain Rajat Patidar’s crucial innings:

“You could see the confidence in Rajat Patidar. Dinesh Karthik has spoken about how hard he worked on his game after the IPL. He wasn’t satisfied with just winning the title. He wanted to contribute more. Tim David’s innings was outstanding and filled with big sixes, but for me, Patidar’s knock was the turning point. When Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli and Phil Salt took some time to get going, Patidar came in and accelerated beautifully. The way he adapted to the conditions and found those sixes with such ease changed the momentum of the game. He deserves a lot of credit for that innings.”