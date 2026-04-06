Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara Denies IPL Ticket Misuse, Says It Can Be Used By MLAs Or Their Families | File Pic

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Monday dismissed allegations of misuse of Indian Premier League (IPL) match tickets by Karnataka MLAs, explaining that tickets are booked online and attended by those who purchased them.

He noted that only MLAs themselves can go, or their family members can attend the IPL matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, saying it is clearly mentioned as "non-transferable," so others cannot use it.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara's Statement

"The tickets are booked online, and those who booked them have attended. When tickets are taken online, how can we control who purchases them? There is no misuse. The MLAs themselves can go, or their family members can attend, that is how it is arranged. It is difficult for us to identify any wrongdoing in this. If it is clearly mentioned as "non-transferable," then others cannot use it. But if such a condition is not imposed and it is open, then others can attend. Friends and family members may also go," Parameshwara told the reporters.

This comes after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar last week said three tickets for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) matches in the ongoing IPL will be provided to the MLAs and MPs.

Ahead of the IPL 2026, Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar suggested that every MLA should receive at least five IPL tickets, claiming that elected representatives are "VIPs" who shouldn't have to wait in line.

Home team and defending champions RCB continue their dream run in the IPL 2026, as they registered a commanding 43-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The win marks RCB's second win in as many IPL 2026 matches, and now they sit atop the points table with four points and an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.501.

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