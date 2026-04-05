IPL 2026: Tim David Runs Riot, CSK Suffer Heavy Defeat Of 43-Runs Against RCB | X

Bengaluru, April 5: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 43 runs in a high-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Batting first, RCB posted a massive total of 250/3 in 20 overs.

The star of the innings was Tim David, who smashed an unbeaten 70 off just 25 balls. His powerful hitting in the final overs helped RCB reach a huge score.

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Strong Support From Top Order

RCB got a solid start from Phil Salt (46) and Virat Kohli (28).

Devdutt Padikkal added a quick half-century, scoring 50 runs, while captain Rajat Patidar remained not out on 48. Together, they built a strong platform before Tim David finished the innings in style.

CSK Fall Short Despite Fight

Chasing 251, CSK could only manage 207 in 19.4 overs.

Sarfaraz Khan was the top scorer with a quick 50 off 25 balls. Prashant Veer (43) and Jamie Overton (37) tried to keep CSK in the game, but the target was too big.

RCB Bowlers Seal the Win

RCB bowlers did well to defend the total. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up key wickets, while Krunal Pandya and Abhinandan Singh also contributed with important breakthroughs.

In the end, CSK were bowled out short of the target, handing RCB a comfortable 43-run win.

Big Boost for RCB

This win gives RCB strong momentum in the tournament. Tim David’s explosive innings turned out to be the difference, as CSK could not keep up with the high required run rate.