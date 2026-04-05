RCB Post Highest Score Of IPL 2026 With Mammoth 250/3 Against CSK In Six-Hitting Show At Bengaluru

Riding on the big-hitting brilliance of Tim David and Rajat Patidar, RCB posted the highest score of IPL 2026 on Sunday against arch-rivals CSK. In an evening that turned into a six-hitting contest, the hosts blasted 250/3 batting first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB hit a staggering 19 sixes, with 97 runs coming in the last five overs.

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to field first. Virat Kohli and Phil Salt chipped in with quick-fire cameos, before the middle order went on a carnage against a hapless visiting attack.

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With Rajat Patidar at the other end, David completely took charge of the innings, launching eight sixes to power RCB to a massive total of 250. As the pitch flattened out, stroke-making became increasingly easier, allowing the batters to play freely. Patidar also impressed with six sixes of his own, but saw less of the strike in the closing stages as David dominated the scoring.

David remained unbeaten on 79, powering RCB to only their third 250+ score in IPL history. It is the highest score by a team against CSK.

For CSK, Shivam Dube (1/30), Anshul Kamboj (1/52) and Jamie Overton (1/42) were among wickets. CSK have only chased more than 200 three times in IPL history, with a chase of 206 being their highest. Ruturaj Gaikwad will have to pull off a record chase to grab their first win of the season.