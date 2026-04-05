RCB VS CSK: Khaleel Ahmed In Shock As Shivam Dube Drops Simple Catch Of Virat Kohli In Bengaluru | VIDEO

Virat Kohli received an early reprieve as Shivam Dube dropped a sitter in front of a roaring Chinnaswamy crowd. Khaleel Ahmed deceived the RCB ace who miscued a big hit down to Dube, who dropped a straightforward catch. Khaleel couldn't believe his luck and had was down on his haunches as Kohli survived.

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The incident happened in the third over of the innings. Kohli swung for the fence across the line, only for the bottom edge to fly high. Shivam Dube ran back from mid on to take the catch but couldn't judge it correctly, letting it slip through the fingers.

Khaleel was in disbelief as he sat down and held his face in his arms. Dube also looked dejected but the home crowd roared in delight as their 'King' survived.

It was all the invitation Kohli needed, who tore into Matt Henry next over. The former India captain struck a no-look six off the Kiwi batter and then added another boundary. He then chased down Anshul Kamboj for another boundary to take the game ahead.

However, luck shine again on Shivam Dube, as the the 38-year-old miscued another shot. This time, Dube completed the catch to send the RCB opener packing for a quick-fire 28. Dube was relieved and he threw the ball into the ground to celebrate the wicket.