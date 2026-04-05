SRH VS LSG: Rishabh Pant Comes Clutch, Fires Half-Century To Power Lucknow To First Win Of IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant smashed a fine half-century to drag his side to their first win of IPL 2026. Chasing 157 to win, Pant held anchor to score his first half-century of the season to seal a final over run chase. Earlier, Mohammed Shami and the bowlers run through the SRH line up, only rescued by fifties from Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen.

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Skipper Rishabh Pant (68 not out) produced a captain's knock after pacer Mohammed Shami weaved his magic, leading Lucknow Super Giants to a comfortable five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Shami (2/9) struck early blows, dismissing the opening duo of Abhishek Sharma (0) and Travis Head (7), which was crucial in restricting SRH to 156 for nine.

Heinrich Klaasen (62 off 41 balls) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (56 off 33 balls) shared a 116-run stand for the fifth wicket to take SRH to a decent total.

Aiden Markram (45) and Pant resisted the SRH attack, especially the skipper playing responsibly, shunning his natural aggressive instinct.