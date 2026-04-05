No MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings Hat-Trick Of Losses To Start IPL 2026

RCB pulled off a dominant win over their rivals Chennai Super Kings with a stunning 43-run win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Batting first, Tim David and Rajat Patidar powered the hosts to the highest score of IPL 2026 with 250/3 on the board. In response, CSK's top order crumbled eventually falling well short of the target.

While MS Dhoni has long given up the armband, his absence is being felt on the franchise. CSK’s latest loss, this time against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, once again exposed the team’s struggles without Dhoni’s calm presence behind the stumps and tactical sharpness on the field. The five-time champions have looked unusually unsettled, with both their batting and bowling units failing to click in crucial moments.

The absence of Dhoni has left a visible leadership vacuum. While the new captain has attempted to steady the side, the lack of experience in high-pressure situations has hurt CSK, particularly in tight phases of the game. Fielding lapses and inconsistent death bowling have further compounded their problems.

Across the three matches, CSK’s batting lineup has shown flashes of promise but has lacked consistency. Middle-order collapses and an inability to accelerate at key junctures have prevented the team from posting or chasing competitive totals.

Fans, accustomed to CSK’s trademark resilience, have voiced concerns over the team’s direction. Dhoni’s influence—both as a strategist and a finisher—has long been central to the franchise’s success, and his absence is now being felt more than ever.

With the tournament still in its early stages, CSK will hope to regroup quickly and avoid slipping further down the points table. However, unless they address their tactical and execution issues soon, the road to the playoffs could become increasingly difficult for the Chennai-based side.