'Razzaq Bhai, Juice Le Lo': Ex-Pakistan All-Rounder's Cousin Narrates Awkward Moment Before They Got Married; Watch

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq is in the news these for all the wrong reasons due to his bizarre comments against Babar Azam's team and the sexist remark he made against Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai during a show.

Razzaq has been critical of the Pakistan cricket team and the board after their flop show and league stage exit from the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

Razzaq apologises for Aishwarya Rai comment

He then stirred up a massive controversy by disrespecting the former Miss World while slamming the PCB. Razzaq had to issue a public apology for his comment after facing backlash from netizens and the Pakistan cricketing fraternity, including the likes of Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar.

Abdul Razzaq married to his cousin

And now a video of Razzaq and his wife is going viral on social media after the latter revealed how awkward it was initially for her to marry her cousin.

For those who are not aware, Razzaq is married to his maternal first cousin Ayesha. The couple have a son named Ali who is also a budding cricketer.

In the video, Ayesha narrates a funny incident when she addressed Razzaq as 'bhai' (brother) while giving him juice when he was unwell. This was their first meeting before they got married.

"He was unwell... I had come with my Ammi (mother) to an office. He was lying down there so my mother told me to give him some juice. I went up to him and said, 'Razzaq bhai juice le lo'," Ayesha revealed on a Pakistani TV show.