 'Razzaq Bhai, Juice Le Lo': Ex-Pakistan All-Rounder's Cousin Narrates Awkward Moment Before They Got Married; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Razzaq Bhai, Juice Le Lo': Ex-Pakistan All-Rounder's Cousin Narrates Awkward Moment Before They Got Married; Watch

'Razzaq Bhai, Juice Le Lo': Ex-Pakistan All-Rounder's Cousin Narrates Awkward Moment Before They Got Married; Watch

Ayesha narrated a funny incident when she addressed Abdul Razzaq as 'bhai' (brother) when they first met each other before getting married.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 08:49 PM IST
article-image

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq is in the news these for all the wrong reasons due to his bizarre comments against Babar Azam's team and the sexist remark he made against Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai during a show.

Razzaq has been critical of the Pakistan cricket team and the board after their flop show and league stage exit from the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

Razzaq apologises for Aishwarya Rai comment

He then stirred up a massive controversy by disrespecting the former Miss World while slamming the PCB. Razzaq had to issue a public apology for his comment after facing backlash from netizens and the Pakistan cricketing fraternity, including the likes of Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar.

Read Also
‘Meri Zabaan Phisal Gayi’: Abdul Razzaq Apologises For Aishwarya Rai Comment Amid Severe...
article-image

Abdul Razzaq married to his cousin

And now a video of Razzaq and his wife is going viral on social media after the latter revealed how awkward it was initially for her to marry her cousin.

For those who are not aware, Razzaq is married to his maternal first cousin Ayesha. The couple have a son named Ali who is also a budding cricketer.

In the video, Ayesha narrates a funny incident when she addressed Razzaq as 'bhai' (brother) while giving him juice when he was unwell. This was their first meeting before they got married.

"He was unwell... I had come with my Ammi (mother) to an office. He was lying down there so my mother told me to give him some juice. I went up to him and said, 'Razzaq bhai juice le lo'," Ayesha revealed on a Pakistani TV show.

Read Also
'Will Ask Him To Say Sorry, It Was A Bad Joke': Shahid Afridi On Abdul Razzaq's Sexist Comment On...
article-image
Read Also
'No Woman Should Be Disrespected Like This': Shoaib Akhtar Slams Abdul Razzaq Over 'Aishwarya Rai'...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Oh Captain, My Captain: Why Rohit Sharma 'The Leader' Deserves To Win ICC World Cup 2023

Oh Captain, My Captain: Why Rohit Sharma 'The Leader' Deserves To Win ICC World Cup 2023

SA vs AUS, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Australia Bowl Out South Africa For 212 After David Miller 101 In...

SA vs AUS, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Australia Bowl Out South Africa For 212 After David Miller 101 In...

CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Gifts Team India Jersey To David Beckham, Gets Football Legend's Real Madrid...

CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Gifts Team India Jersey To David Beckham, Gets Football Legend's Real Madrid...

Ex-Pakistan Pacer Aaqib Javed Alleges World Cup 2023 Fixing, Accuses BCCI & Rohit Sharma of Rigging...

Ex-Pakistan Pacer Aaqib Javed Alleges World Cup 2023 Fixing, Accuses BCCI & Rohit Sharma of Rigging...

IND vz NZ, CWC 2023: From 35,000 Chanting Shami's Name To Fans Applauding Daryl Mitchell's 134,...

IND vz NZ, CWC 2023: From 35,000 Chanting Shami's Name To Fans Applauding Daryl Mitchell's 134,...