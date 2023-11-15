‘Meri Zabaan Phisal Gayi’: Abdul Razzaq Apologises For Aishwarya Rai Comment Amid Severe Backlash

Razzaq in his apology video said "sorry" to Aishwarya Rai | X

Ex-Pakistan All-Rounder Abdul Razzaq, who has been in the news for his crude remark and weird analogy in a comment on Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has issued apology for the comment. The former Pakistan cricketer termed his comments as a "slip of the tongue" and said "sorry for his comment."

Razzaq in his apology video said that the topic of the talk in the press conference was coaching, cricket and intention but that he had a "slip of tongue" and that he wanted to give some other example to drive home his point but he "ended up uttering Aishwarya Rai's name."

"I am really apologise (sic)," said Razzaq at the end of the video.

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq has now apologised to Aishwarya Rai for his comments last night. Aik yeh slip of tongue pata nahin kese aajata hay, khair dair aye durust aye 💯💯 #CWC23 #AbdulRazzaq #AishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/gzAdlotWXK — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 14, 2023

What had Razzaq said?

While speaking in the press conference discussing the sorry state of affairs of Pakistan cricket, Razzaq created a controversy with his comments when he said, "I'm talking about their (PCB's) intention here. I knew when I was playing that my captain Younis Khan's intentions were good. I took confidence and courage from that and thanks to Allah I could deliver for Pakistan cricket. I think we do not have the intention to polish and develop the players."

Razzaq ended up making a sexist comment trying to give an analogy to drive home his point and said, "If you think that I will get married to Aishwarya (Rai) to have a well-mannered and virtuous child, then that can never happen. So you have to correct your intentions first," Razzaq said in Urdu which led to a loud cheer from the audience.

Razzaq's comments criticised

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who was sitting next to Razzaq when Razzaq made the comments on Tuesday, said that he will ask his ex-teammate Abdul Razzaq to apologise for his sexist comment on Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Tuesday slammed his ex-teammate Abdul Razzaq over his sexist comment involving Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)