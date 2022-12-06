Ravindra Jadeja birthday: Virat Kohli leads wishes as India all-rounder turns 34

Ravindra Jadeja | File Photo

Gujarat: The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) and former Indian captain Virat Kohli took to social media to wish Ravindra Jadeja his 34th birthday on Tuesday.

Ravindra Jadeja is currently undergoing a rehabilitation process to be fit and available for the next busy season of domestic and international matches.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), an apex body for cricket wished Jadeja on Twitter.

"5427 international runs, 482 international wickets, 2013 ICC Champions Trophy winner. Here's wishing @imjadeja one of team India's premier all-rounder -a very happy birthday." BCCI tweeted.

Honourable secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India Jay Shah also personally wished the cricketer over his Twitter handle.

"From winning the U-19 World Cup, you have set the bar high with your electric fielding and all round prowess. Happy birthday @imjadeja." Shah tweeted.

Former Indian skipper and Jadeja's teammate, Virat Kohli extended his warm wishes to Indian all-rounder.

"Happy birthday sir. Waiting for your comeback on the field swordsman@imjadeja." Virat tweeted.

Jadeja's former Indian as well as Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina wished him via Twitter.

"Happy Birthday to the unstoppable @imjadeja, keep playing with the same zeal & dedication you've always had. Wishing you all the joy and happiness & may you continue to amaze the nation with your exceptional skills." Raina tweeted.

Rajasthan Royals also joined the twitter group to greet Jadeja on this auspicious day.

" Rockstar when he came. Superstar that he became. Happy birthday@imjadeja." Rajasthan Royals tweeted.