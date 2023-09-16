Ravichandran Ashwin Turns 37: An Overview Of His Career

Ravichandran Ashwin. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ravichandran Ashwin is arguably the best Test match spinner produced by India since Harbhajan Singh and is one of the biggest match-winners today, regardless of the conditions. With Ashwin set to turn 37 on Sunday (September 17th, 2023), it's worth taking a glance at his glorious international and IPL career.

Ravichandran Ashwin's early international career:

Ashwin came into the spotlight with his stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he was part of the Chennai Super Kings' camp from 2008-2015. He played a significant role in the franchise's title victories in 2010 and 2011, taking 13 and 20 wickets respectively.

The veteran made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2011 and established himself as the lead spinner in the next two years. The Tamil Nadu-born spinner is the custodian of numerous records in Test cricket, including becoming the fastest to 50, 100, 150, 200, 250, 300, 350, 400 and 450 Test wickets.

Furthermore, the off-spinner is the quickest to reach 200, 250, and 350 Test scalps. The right-hander is also a very handy batter, having scored five Test centuries and is the first Indian player to muster a century and pick up five scalps in a Test on three different instances.

With 489 victims in 94 Tests, Ashwin is the 2nd highest wicket-taker for India in the format.

White-ball career for India:

Ashwin has also donned the national colours in 113 ODIs and 65 T20Is; however, he hasn't had the same success in limited-overs cricket. However, he was famously part of the 2011 World Cup squad and played an integral role in India's win over Australia in the quarter final in Ahmedabad.

Ashwin took figures of 10-0-52-2, which included the wickets of Shane Watson and Ricky Ponting, to keep Australia to 260 in 50 overs. As for his IPL career, Ashwin has bagged 171 scalps in 197 matches at 28.67.

