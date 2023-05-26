'Rashid Khan is a player from a different league': Harbhajan Singh on Gujarat Titans star's stellar IPL 2023

Rashid Khan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh reckons Gujarat Titans' spin-bowling all-rounder Rashid Khan can do no wrong at this point. Harbhajan recalled how the Afghan star stepped in as captain when Hardik Pandya had to sit out and feels the Titans are fortunate to have him in their ranks for IPL 2023.

Rashid remains firmly in the reckoning for bagging the purple cap this year, having taken 25 scalps in 15 games at 19, including a hat-trick. The youngster's tally of wickets is only behind his fellow Titans teammate Mohammed Shami's 26. The 24-year-old's efforts with the bat have also been outstanding, evident by his strike rate of 223.41 in seven innings.

Speaking to Star Sports, the 42-year-old claimed about Rashid:

"Rashid Khan is a player from a different league. He's picking up wickets in heaps, he's scoring runs, he's a gun fielder, and he lead GT whenever captain Hardik wasn't available. He's done everything and excelled. GT are exceptionally lucky to have a player like Rashid in their ranks."

Harbhajan Singh hails Rohit Sharma's humility:

Sharing his views on Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan opined that the veteran never lets ego take over him and treats senior and junior players alike. He said:

"Rohit Sharma is a very chilled-out captain. He is a very approachable captain even for the youngsters. He never carries that ego and youngsters can reach out to him anytime. He loves spending time with uncapped players. He's someone who hasn't taken success to his head, he's very humble and shows a lot of respect to the senior players. This humility makes Rohit a great player."

Rohit faces a stern test as the five-time champions face the Gujarat Titans in the second qualifier on Friday in Ahmedabad for a place in the IPL 2023 final.