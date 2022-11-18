'Ranveer Singh lite': Netizens share hilarious posts after nude pic of WI cricketer Andre Russell goes viral

West Indies cricketer Andre Russell is known for his explosive batting and swashbuckling style of play.

But recently, the power-hitter was in news after his nude picture went viral.

In the picture doing the round of social media, the all-rounder is seeing clicking himself bare body in what looks like a shopping mall.

The big-hitting cricketer too posted a picture of his toned body on social media.

He captioned it, "Fully focus."

Earlier, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh got in trouble for his nude photoshoot. He later claimed that one of the pictures was 'morphed'.

According to ANI, Ranveer had recorded his statement with Mumbai Police at Chembur police station. In his statement, the actor claimed that "someone has tampered with and morphed" one of the photos from the photoshoot wherein his private parts were allegedly visible.

Coming to Russell, fans took to social media to share hilarious reactions with some comparing the cricketer with the actor.

