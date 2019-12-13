Ranji Trophy: Yusuf Pathan refuses to walk off after umpire rules him out

Domestic giants Mumbai began their 2019-2020 Ranji Trophy season on a winning note, as they thrashed Baroda by 309 runs in their Elite Group B game here on Thursday.

Baroda set a stiff target of 533 runs and needed another 460 runs to win. The hosts were teetering at 74/3 when play resumed and needed to play out the whole day to settle for a draw and avoid an outright defeat. The match was hosted at Vadodara's Reliance Stadium. During the match, Baroda batsman Yusuf Pathan, who refused to walk off the field after being given out by the on-field umpire, only for India national cricket team star Ajinkya Rahane to intervene.