Ranji Trophy: Shams shines through stick and spin

Vadodara: Young Mumbai all-rounder Shams Mulani shone with both the bat and ball, even as the domestic giants are on the cusp of getting a first-innings lead in their opening Ranji Trophy game here.

Mulani (89) heroics with the bat helped Mumbai post a decent 431 on the board after opting to bat on Monday.

Later, he grabbed a fifer to reduce Baroda to 301/9, giving hopes to his team of securing the crucial first innings lead.

For Baroda, opener Kedar Devdhar struck an unbeaten 154 but was devoid of partners as slow left-arm spinner Mulani spun his web around the opposition batsmen.

Earlier, resuming on their overnight score of 362/8, Mumbai added 69 runs to their tally, as their innings folded up at 431, thanks to Mulani.

Mulani, who was unbeaten on 56, added 33 runs to his score and eventually fell at 89.

He hammered 11 fours and two sixes in his 141-ball knock.

Mulani played responsibly with the tail-enders Shashank Attarde (22) and Tushar Deshpande (18 not out), and was the last man to be dismissed, as he missed what could have been a terrific century.

In the Baroda innings, Devdhar was the cynosure of eyes at the Reliance Stadium here, as he took the Mumbai attack to cleaners on the second day of the four-day game.

Devdhar has struck 20 fours and a six in his 184-ball stay at the crease so far.

It will be an uphill task for Baroda if they want to go past Mumbai's first innings total.

Devdhar got support only from Vishnu Solanki (48) at the top, as the other opener Aditya Waghmode (2), Deepak Hooda (24), skipper Krunal Pandya (1) and Yusuf Pathan (2) fell cheaply.

Wicket-keeper Viraj Bhosale (27) played his part as he supported Devdhar, but the stumper failed to convert his start.

Same was the case with Bhargav Bhatt (22).

Ranji Trophy round one, day two scores

Elite Group A: Kerala 525/9 vs Delhi; Punjab 203/5 trails Rajasthan 257/10 by 54 runs; Vidarbha 268/4 leads Andhra 211/10 by 57 runs; Gujarat 295/9 leads Hyderabad 233/10 by 62 runs

Elite Group B: Saurashtra 141 & 96/3 needs 66 more runs to win against Himachal Pradesh 120/10 & 182/10; Tamil Nadu 165/4 trails Karnataka 336/10 by 171 runs; Railways 253/10 & 58/5 leads Uttar Pradesh 175/10 by 136 runs; Mumbai 431/10 leads Baroda 301/9 by 130 runs

Elite Group C: Chhattisgarh 134/10 & 45/1 trails Odisha 215/10 by 36 runs; Jharkhand 136/10 & 91/2 trails Tripura 289/10 by 62 runs; Haryana 401/10 leads Maharashtra 88/4 by 313 runs; Services 124/10 & 130/4 leads Assam 162/10 by 92 runs; Uttarakhand 84 & 18/3 needs 385 more runs to win against Jammu and Kashmir 182/10 & 304/10

Plate Group: Meghalaya 285/10 & 89/9 leads Nagaland 136/10 by 238 runs; Mizoram 65/10 & 290/10 leads Manipur 289/10 by 66 runs; Arunachal Pradesh 147/10 & 164/6 trails Chandigarh 503/2declared by 192 runs; Sikkim 136/10 & 22/2 trails Goa 436/6declared by 278 runs