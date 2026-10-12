Ranji Trophy: Omkar Salvi Hails Mumbai's Resilience, Praises Siddhesh Lad's Leadership After Day 1 Against Chandigarh | PTI

Mumbai: Mumbai head coach Omkar Salvi praised his batters for showing resilience and discipline on a challenging opening day of their Ranji Trophy match against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium, highlighting Siddhesh Lad's leadership and the team's ability to recover from early setbacks.

Mumbai finished the opening day on 250 for five, with Salvi expressing satisfaction over the batters' application against a disciplined Chandigarh bowling attack.

"Normally, on the first day at Wankhede, there is something for the bowlers. The way the boys applied themselves was great to watch. You could see their commitment towards the plan," Salvi said.

He praised the partnerships involving Musheer Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Akash and Lad, which helped Mumbai consolidate their position despite losing wickets at crucial stages.

"The way we fought and built those partnerships was good to watch. The boys respected the conditions and backed their game plans," he said.

Salvi reserved special praise for Lad, who took charge as captain in the opening match of the season and displayed maturity under pressure.

"Over the last two seasons, Siddhesh has grown tremendously as a player. You can see his leadership qualities and his calm demeanour at the crease, which brings calmness to the dressing room," Salvi said.

"He has experienced failures and success throughout his cricketing journey. He is now a settled and experienced player who uses that experience very well."

Asked about the failures of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan, Salvi remained confident about their ability to bounce back.

"Cricket is a game where one ball can dismiss a batter. We know the quality they possess and are positive they will perform in the coming matches," he said.

Salvi also dismissed suggestions that Mumbai should have adopted a more aggressive batting approach.

"We need to respect the conditions and the situation. I am happy with the way our batters applied themselves," he said.

Looking ahead, Salvi stressed the importance of extending Mumbai's first innings, pointing to the batting depth available in the lower order.

"The longer we bat, the better. We have players down the order who can contribute. Let us see how we capitalise tomorrow morning," he said.

He also acknowledged Chandigarh's bowling effort, saying the visitors had played to their strengths despite their unfamiliarity with Wankhede conditions.

Reflecting on Mumbai's quarter-final exit last season, Salvi said the players had used the off-season to assess their performances, improve their skills and refine individual game plans.

He also credited experienced players for mentoring younger members of the squad.

On Lad reaching 5,000 runs for Mumbai, Salvi attributed his longevity to his passion for red-ball cricket and his willingness to guide youngsters.

Salvi also welcomed former India cricketer Sandeep Patil's presence in the dressing room, saying his experience, knowledge and guidance would benefit the team.

"His voice, experience, knowledge of the game and small tips will definitely help the players," Salvi said.