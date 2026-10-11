IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma's Crocodile-Cup Catching Blunder Proves Costly As Shimron Hetmyer Smashes 43 Off 26 Balls | VIDEO

Abhishek Sharma's costly fielding error proved expensive for India during the third T20I against West Indies in Indore, as Shimron Hetmyer made the most of a crucial reprieve. The Indian opener dropped the West Indies batter on just five runs at short third man off Mayank Yadav's bowling. Hetmyer went on to smash 43 off 26 balls, punishing India for the missed opportunity.

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Abhishek Sharma's Crocodile-Cup Technique Backfires

The incident occurred in the 3rd over when Mayank bowled a short-of-length delivery outside off stump. The West Indian batter got a thick outside edge that travelled comfortably towards Abhishek at short third man.

However, the Indian fielder appeared confused about whether to attempt a conventional catch or use the crocodile-cup technique, and the ball slipped through his hands. It was a significant let-off for Hetmyer, who was batting on five at the time.

India had created an excellent opportunity to dismiss the dangerous left-hander, but Abhishek's hesitation allowed him to continue his innings. The dropped catch quickly became a talking point as the West Indies batter prepared to capitalise on his second chance.

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Hetmyer wasted little time making India regret the missed opportunity, attacking Arshdeep Singh in the following over. He struck two boundaries and a six off the first three deliveries, collecting 14 runs in a blistering sequence. His aggressive strokeplay immediately shifted the pressure back onto the Indian bowling attack. He was eventually dismissed for 43 off just 26 balls, keeping West Indies in the run chase.