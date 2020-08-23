R Praggnanandhaa sends India to quarter-finals with 4:2 win over China in U20 Online Chess Olympiad

Chess player R Praggnanandhaa helped India secure a spot in the quarter-finals with a 4:2 win over China in the ninth and final round.

India secured the first place in Top Division Pool A of the U20 FIDE Online Chess Olympiad with four draws and two wins to its name.

With 17 points and 39.5 board points, India claimed the top spot in Pool A and also became the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals which is scheduled to commence on August 28.

Congratulating the 15-year-old prodigy on his win, the International Chess Federation took to Twitter and wrote: "India does it! 4:2 win against China, four draws & two wins on U20 boards. 15-year old Praggnanandhaa R was on the ropes, but managed to turn the tables on Liu Yan & finish with a perfect 6/6 score. India takes first place in Pool A & is the first team to qualify to quarterfinals."