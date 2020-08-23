R Praggnanandhaa sends India to quarter-finals with 4:2 win over China in U20 Online Chess Olympiad

Chess player R Praggnanandhaa helped India secure a spot in the quarter-finals with a 4:2 win over China in the ninth and final round.
India secured the first place in Top Division Pool A of the U20 FIDE Online Chess Olympiad with four draws and two wins to its name.
With 17 points and 39.5 board points, India claimed the top spot in Pool A and also became the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals which is scheduled to commence on August 28.
Congratulating the 15-year-old prodigy on his win, the International Chess Federation took to Twitter and wrote: "India does it! 4:2 win against China, four draws & two wins on U20 boards. 15-year old Praggnanandhaa R was on the ropes, but managed to turn the tables on Liu Yan & finish with a perfect 6/6 score. India takes first place in Pool A & is the first team to qualify to quarterfinals."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)