Pune Horse Racing: Duke Of Tuscany Captures The RWITC Ltd Trophy

Representational pic |

In a thrilling finish befitting the final day of the Pune racing season, Duke of Tuscany had the last laugh, capturing the RWITC Ltd Trophy, the day’s feature event, in front of an enthusiastic crowd that gathered to bid farewell to another memorable chapter of racing at the Pune racecourse.

The 2000-metre contest turned into a pulsating affair with the lead changing hands every couple of furlongs. Ruling Dynasty took an early command, only to be challenged midway by Mojito and Redefined, who seemed poised to dictate the pace. But as the runners straightened up for the final dash, Duke of Tuscany, beautifully ridden by P Trevor timed to perfection, unleashed a powerful run to sweep past the front-runners and claim the honours. Regina Memorabilis and Odysseus filled the minor placings.

The tote favourite, surprisingly, faltered when it mattered most, joining three other fancied runners who could not make the frame — a reminder that the turf often writes its own script.

Though there had been some uncertainty about whether the Pune season would be extended due to weather conditions affecting Mumbai, Sunday’s card of ten competitive races effectively brought down the curtain on a spirited and eventful meeting. The atmosphere around the stands was one of nostalgia and celebration, as racegoers, trainers, and jockeys reflected on the highs and lows of the season gone by.

Read Also Pune Horse Racing: Regina Memorabilis Stuns Favourite To Win

As the sun set over the Pune track, attention now shifts to Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, where the next season is set to begin later this month — promising a new round of challenges, champions, and cheers.