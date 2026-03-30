PSL 2026: Lahore Qalandars Players Shaheen Afridi & Sikandar Raza Accused Of Security Breach For 'Forcefully Escorting' 4 Visitors Into Hotel Room | File Pics

Lahore: Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandar players Shaheen Afridi and Sikandar Raza have been accused of a serious breach of security protocols by Punjab police after four unauthorised individuals accessed the team's hotel room, according to ESPNcricinfo.

In a letter addressed to PSL CEO Salman Naseer, a deputy police inspector alleged that Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi and teammate Sikandar Raza ignored security guidelines, "forcefully escorting" the visitors to a player's room on Saturday night, where they stayed for nearly three hours.

The letter claims that the Qalandars' Liaison Officer contacted the PCB's security and anti-corruption manager to request approval for four individuals known to Sikandar Raza to be allowed into his hotel room.

Qalandars' Liaison Officer's request was turned down, according to ESPNcricinfo, and the letter further claims that Qalandars owner Sameen Rana then approached Salman Naseer for approval. This request was also rejected due to security concerns.

However, the letter alleged that the refusals were ignored, and that Afridi and Raza "forcibly escorted" the four visitors despite resistance from on-duty security staff.

Umar Farooq, the Qalandars' head of media, said the team is aware of the incident involving two players and is in contact with the PSL regarding the issue.

"We are aware of an incident involving two Lahore Qalandars players, and are in communication with the PSL over the matter," Umar Farooq, Qalandars' head of media, said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The police letter concludes by calling for a review of the incident and urging that appropriate steps be taken to prevent similar violations in the future.

Coming to PSL 2026, Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars are currently sitting atop the tournament's points table with a win in their campaign opener against Hyderabad Kingsmen on March 26. They won the match by 69 runs.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)