'Aadat Se Majboor': Fans Troll Babar Azam For Overacting After Jump Scare From Spider Cam During PSL 2026 | VIDEO

Pakistan star Babar Azam has once again faced scrutiny from the internet. During the PSL 2026 clash, Babar was tying his shoe laces on the field before he suffered a 'jump scare' by a spider cam with Dominik Cork asking him a question. Azam was stumped, then collapsed on the field with laughter.

Babar's over-reaction to the situation did not sit well with a lot of fans. Fans trolled him for his theatrics, suggesting it was all he had left after a string of poor performances.

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Earlier, a viral video circulating on social media has put Pakistan cricket star Babar Azam in the spotlight, after it appeared to show the Peshawar Zalmi captain missing a catch during what was reportedly an advertisement shoot ahead of the Pakistan Super League 2026 season. The clip has been widely shared across platforms, drawing mixed reactions from cricket fans, with many posting memes and humorous comments about the moment.