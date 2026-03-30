PSL 2026 Ball Tampering Row: Fakhar Zaman Caught Red-Handed, Lahore Qalandars Penalised 5 Runs Vs Karachi Kings; Video Viral | X

Lahore, March 29: In another shameful incident, Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman was caught on camera ball tampering during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 game against Karachi Kings on Sunday. Fakhar Zaman's shameful act cost Lahore Qalandars 5-runs in penalty and also the match. The controversy erupted as the game entered the crucial last over and Karachi Kings needed 14 runs which was reduced to only 9 runs after the penalty was imposed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistani batter Fakhar Zaman was caught on camera scrubbing the ball with his nails and was caught red-handed while trying to alter the condition of the ball in a suspicious way. The umpires noticed the act and immediately stepped in to check the ball. After a brief discussion on the field, the umpires and other officials decided to impose a penalty of 5 runs on Lahore Qalandars for the act.

Penalty Changes Momentum

As per the rules, the umpires awarded the five runs penalty to Karachi Kings after which the momentum of the game changed and Lahore Qalandars were under pressure. The players, including their captain Shaheen Afridi were surprised with the decision and the match resumed after the decision was announced.

The penalty proved costly for Lahore Qalandars in the close contest. The extra five runs helped Karachi kings to gain an advantage at the crucial stage. Haris Rauf leaked the 9 runs needed in the last over and Karachi got victory following the unusual incident.

Even small margins can decide the result of the game, especially in tight matches.

Pakistani Players Face Criticism

As the incident unfolded on the field and the video went viral on social media, the internet users slammed the team and also Pakistan cricket for the shameful incident. They also demanded strict action against the player responsible for the incident. However, the video showed that Fakhar Zaman was involved in ball tampering, there is no official announcement about the same.

Another Incident

Earlier, the ball turned pink during the Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen macth. The colour of the ball changed as the red jersey of Hyderabad players was bleeding colour. The PSL season 11 tournament was heavily criticised on social media over the incident. Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne also expressed shock over the incident and said that he has never seen anything like this.

Further Action

It remains to be seen if any further action will be taken against Fakhar Zaman. Match officials or the league organisers have not issued any statement in connection with the matter so far.