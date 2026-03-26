'Global Shame': Pakistan Super League Trolled As Ball Turns Pink Due To Jersey Colour Bleeding During LAH Vs HYK Opener | VIDEO

Pakistan Super League Trolled As Ball Turns Pink Due To Jersey Colour Bleeding During LAH Vs HYK Opener | X

Islamabad, March 26: In an embarrassing moment for Pakistan, an incident occurred during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 which brought them "global shame" as claimed the internet users on social media. The incident occurred during the Lahore Qalandars (LAH) vs Hyderabad Kingsmen (HYK) opening match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The internet users are sharing the embarrassing moment on social media and trolling the PSL. The posts in connection with the incident are going viral on social media. The viral posts show that the ball turned turned pink from white as the Hyderabad Kingsmen's team's jersey was bleeding colour.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The colour got stuck on the white ball while the players were fielding. As the players keep touching and throwing the ball, the colour spread on it after which the colour of the ball changed. The internet users are slamming the quality of the Hyderabad Kingsmen team as the colour of the ball changed after they rubbed the ball on their jerseys to shine it.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The internet users shared the post on social media after they noticed that the ball did not look white anymore. It had turned slightly pink, which looked very unusual.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As soon as the posts went viral, the fans started reacting. Many people made jokes and memes, calling it a "huge blunder." Several internet users also said that the PSL has introduced a "Pink ball" by mistake.

Other users also claimed that the incident has brought "global shame" for Pakistan. In cricket, the ball must be in proper condition. Its colour helps the players to see the ball properly, especially during a night game. If the colour of the ball changes, it can affect the game.

So far, there is no official statement from the PSL management in connection with the incident. However, the video and photo of the ball changing its colour is being widely shared on social media and the management is being trolled heavily.