'Got Some School Kids Here': Irritated David Warner Slams Fellow PSL 2026 Captains For Interrupting Press Conference | VIDEO

Former Australian superstar David Warner has hit out at fellow PSL 2026 captains during the pre-tournament press conference. Warner, who will captain Karachi Kings, was distracted by the constant chatter among the captains. He paused answering his question before branding them as 'school kids' in a now viral video.

"What's going on, gentlemen? Apologies, we've got some school kids in here," Warner responded to the journalist looking clearly irriatated

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Warner was alongside long time teammate Marnus Labuschagne, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan. Labuschagne was constantly laughing, while he also broke away to chat with Shaheen Afridi. Warner was least bit impressed, and he rightfully pointed it out on the microphone while discussing about his team's chances in the tournament.