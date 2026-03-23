IPL 2026: Dasun Shanaka Gets 8 Times More Money After Ditching PSL 2026 For Rajasthan Royals

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka opts out of PSL for IPL deal, to earn 8 times more money | Pic: ICC

Dasun Shanaka was officially confirmed as Sam Curran's replacement for IPL 2026. The Sri Lankan captain withdrew from the PSL to join Rajasthan Royals in a massive move. Shanaka will receive a sizeable monetary benefit, earning 8 times more money from his IPL deal than what he would have bagged with the Lahore Qalandars.

In a statement, IPL confirmed that Shanaka was approved as replacement for the injured Sam Curran. The veteran all-rounder signs with the franchise for ₹2 crore, significantly up from his base price of ₹75 lakh.

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Shanaka's massive pay bump

The move not only presents him an opportunity to play in the best T20 league, but also rewards him significantly from a monetary perspective. His ₹2 Crore salary for IPL 2026, is 8 times more than what he would have earned with the Lahore Qalandars in the PSL. He was picked for PKR 75 Lakh in the PSL auction, with equates to a little over ₹25 lakh.