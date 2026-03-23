 IPL 2026: Dasun Shanaka Gets 8 Times More Money After Ditching PSL 2026 For Rajasthan Royals
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IPL 2026: Dasun Shanaka Gets 8 Times More Money After Ditching PSL 2026 For Rajasthan Royals

Dasun Shanaka was officially confirmed as Sam Curran's replacement for IPL 2026. The Sri Lankan captain withdrew from the PSL to join Rajasthan Royals in a massive move. Shanaka will receive a sizeable monetary benefit, earning 8 times more money from his IPL deal than what he would have bagged with the Lahore Qalandars.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, March 23, 2026, 08:27 PM IST
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Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka opts out of PSL for IPL deal, to earn 8 times more money | Pic: ICC

Dasun Shanaka was officially confirmed as Sam Curran's replacement for IPL 2026. The Sri Lankan captain withdrew from the PSL to join Rajasthan Royals in a massive move. Shanaka will receive a sizeable monetary benefit, earning 8 times more money from his IPL deal than what he would have bagged with the Lahore Qalandars.

In a statement, IPL confirmed that Shanaka was approved as replacement for the injured Sam Curran. The veteran all-rounder signs with the franchise for ₹2 crore, significantly up from his base price of ₹75 lakh.

Shanaka's massive pay bump

The move not only presents him an opportunity to play in the best T20 league, but also rewards him significantly from a monetary perspective. His ₹2 Crore salary for IPL 2026, is 8 times more than what he would have earned with the Lahore Qalandars in the PSL. He was picked for PKR 75 Lakh in the PSL auction, with equates to a little over ₹25 lakh.

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