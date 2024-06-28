'Probably Saving For The Final': Rohit Sharma Predicts Virat Kohli To Score Big Against Proteas In T20 World Cup 2024 Decider

India captain Rohit Sharma doesn't feel that stalwart batter Virat Kohli's form is a "problem" and feels the intent is there and he could turn up in the final of the T20 World Cup against South Africa.

After enjoying a purple patch with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kohli has been searching for runs from his bat throughout the ongoing edition of the marquee event.

In seven matches the experienced batter has mustered up 75 runs at an average of 10.71. It seemed as if the semi-final against England was the perfect stage for him to fire back and find his form ahead of the final.

He smoked the ball into the stand over mid-wicket hinting at a possible long stay at the crease. But Kohli allowed Reece Topley to fire back by clipping the leg stump after the Indian tried to shovel it towards the boundary.

Despite Kohli's underwhelming season, the Indian skipper isn't worried about Kohli's form and backed his compatriot to steal the show in the final.

"He (Kohli) is a quality player. Any player can go through that. We do understand his class and we do understand his importance in all these big games. Form is never a problem. When you've played cricket for 15 years, form is never a problem. He's looking good, the intent is there, he's probably saving for the final. Absolutely (backing Kohli for the final)," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

Haunted by the memories of the 2022 World Cup semi-final, India stormed into the final with a comprehensive 68-run win. The spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav ran rampant and made short work of the Three Lions, restricting them to 103 in 16.4 overs during the chase of 172.

"All I can hope is to put up another good show come the finals" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit believes that the mantra for emerging triumphant in the final would be to play good cricket against the unbeaten Proteas.

"We have been very calm as a team. We understand the occasion (final). Staying composed helps you make good decisions. That'll help us making the game through. You got to play good cricket. That's what we want to do in the final. We'll try our best, that's all I can say. The team is in good shape, they are playing well. All I can hope is to put up another good show come the finals," Rohit added.

India and South Africa will square off in the final on Saturday at the Kensington Oval, Barbados