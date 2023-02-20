Prithvi Shaw selfie case: Mumbai court sends influencer Sapna Gill, 3 others to 14-day judicial custody

Social media influencer Sapna Gill and three others have been remanded to 14-day judicial custody in the Prithvi Shaw selfie case by a Mumbai court.

Accused Sapna Gill and her friend Shobhit Thakur had allegedly damaged Prithvi Shaw's friend's car during an altercation on the streets of Mumbai after meeting the Indian cricketer inside a nightclub near the Sahar Airport.

Gill and Thakur were among 8 people booked by the Oshiwara Police under various sections of the Indian Penal Court. She was arrested while three others were detained after last week's incident.

Gill's lawyer meanwhile, accused Shaw of assault instead of the other way around.

“Sapna was assaulted by Prithvi. A stick was seen in Prithvi’s hand. Prithvi’s friends assaulted the group first. Sapna is currently at Oshiwara police station. The police are not allowing her to go for medical,” Gill's lawyer Ali Kashif has claimed.

Thakur on the other hand, allegedly admitted to have damaged Shaw's friend's BMW during the incident.

What happened between Shaw and the accused?

A couple of fans went up to Shaw to take pictures with the Mumbai cricket team skipper and Shaw obliged but he refused to entertain them any further after they came back with more people.

The two were identified as Sana alias Sapna Gill and her friend Shobit Thakur. Both were asked to leave the hotel premises by the nightclub manager after Shaw's friends complained about them.

Gill and Thakur gathered more people and waited outside for Shaw to confront him. They chased down his vehicle and the two parties got into a heated exchange with Shaw's friend's BMW getting damaged in the incident.

