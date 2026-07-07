President Droupadi Murmu Unveils Trophies Of Durand Cup Tournament 2026 At Rashtrapati Bhavan | IANS

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu unveiled and flagged off the Trophies of the Durand Cup Tournament 2026 at a function held on Tuesday at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, highlighting the role played by the annual event in nurturing footballers.

Speaking on the occasion, the President congratulated all past and present officials and players associated with the Durand Cup and said that this tournament has provided a platform to numerous talented players.

The President said that some new teams would compete this year for the Durand Cup, the President's Cup, and the Shimla Trophy, including a team from Sri Lanka.

She expressed confidence that the inclusion of new teams would make this historic competition even more popular.

Murmu conveyed her best wishes to all participating teams and players for stellar performances.

The President said that football is one of the most popular sports in the world. It is a unique example of excellence, unity, and sportsmanship.

She said that in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, the world's best teams and players are competing to enhance the prestige of football in their respective nations. These teams and players have fans across the globe who appreciate their fine performances.

She said football brings people together, and the outstanding performances of players inspire sports enthusiasts everywhere.

The President said that India still has a long journey ahead to establish a presence on the global football stage. She expressed hope that the tournament would play a significant role in nurturing football talent.

On July 3, the Durand Cup Organising Committee announced the fixtures of the 135th edition of the tournament.

The Indian Oil Durand Cup will commence in fitting fashion with one of Indian football's greatest rivalries as record 17-time champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant take on 16-time winners East Bengal FC in the opening fixture at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on July 25.

The tournament will feature 24 teams across six groups and five host cities, and will continue till August 23, bringing together India's leading clubs, services teams, emerging football institutions and international participation.

The matches will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on the SonyLIV app.

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