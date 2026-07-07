'How Can I Scare You Back?': Ball Girl's Hilarious Comment Leaves Novak Djokovic Laughing Ahead Of Wimbledon 2026 Match | Video

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Tennis icon Novak Djokovic shared a heartwarming reunion with the Wimbledon ball girl he had playfully pranked earlier in the 2026 Championships, turning a viral moment into one of the tournament's most wholesome interactions.

Earlier in the tournament, Djokovic had startled the young ball girl during his second-round win over Stefanos Tsitsipas. While asking her to trim a loose piece of tape from his shoulder with scissors, the Serbian legend jokingly pretended she had accidentally cut him, leaving her briefly shocked before bursting into laughter. Djokovic later apologized for the prank, saying it was meant in good fun and helped him relax during the match.

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When the pair met again later in the tournament, Djokovic made sure to leave her with a special memory. The 24-time Grand Slam champion gifted the ball girl his official merchandise and personally signed it for her, thanking her with a thoughtful gesture after their now-famous on-court interaction.

The reunion produced another unforgettable moment as the ball girl jokingly tried to get even with Djokovic. As he signed the merchandise, she smiled and said, "I have been thinking all day. How can I scare you back? But I thought it would be really embarrassing if I don't execute it well. So I've decided not to."

Her witty response left Djokovic laughing, with the light-hearted exchange quickly winning over fans on social media. The moment showcased the fun and friendly bond that can develop between players and the tournament's ball kids, adding another memorable chapter to Djokovic's Wimbledon campaign.

Known for balancing fierce competitiveness with a playful personality, Djokovic once again showed his human side. What began as a harmless prank ended with smiles, laughter, and a thoughtful gift, making it one of the most endearing off-court moments of Wimbledon 2026.