Shapoor Zadran Passes Away At 38: From Ravi Shastri To Harsha Bhogle, Cricket Fraternity Mourn Afghan Pacer's Death | X

The cricket fraternity is mourning the loss of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran, who passed away at the age of 38 after a prolonged illness. Widely regarded as one of the pioneers of Afghanistan cricket, Zadran played a crucial role in the team's remarkable rise from an Associate nation to the international stage.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Announcing his death, the Afghanistan Cricket Board paid tribute to the left-arm pacer, describing him as one of the "foundation-laying figures" of Afghanistan cricket. From Ravi Shastri to Harsha Bhogle, the sports personalities and cricket franchises are expressing grief and sorrow over the passing of the former Afghan cricketer.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ravi Shastri said, "Really sad to hear about the passing of Shapoor Zadran. One of the main architects behind Afghanistan's rise in world cricket, his contribution to the game and the team's journey will always be remembered. A life dedicated to the sport. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the Afghanistan cricket fraternity. @ACBofficials."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Harsha Bhogle said, Really saddened to hear of the passing of the charismatic Shapoor Zadran. I loved watching him play, his run-up, his intent. Shapoor and Hamid Hassan formed such a big part of Afghanistan's early years. Way too soon. Way too unfortunate.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted, "RIP, Shapoor Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gujarat Titans posted, "Our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of the former Afghanistan pacer, Shapoor Zadran."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kolkata Knight Riders shared a post and said, "Our deepest condolences and prayers are with Shapoor Zadran's family, friends, and the entire Afghanistan cricket fraternity during this difficult time."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ICC also shared the news on its official social media account, "Sad news out of Afghanistan following the passing of fast bowler and Cricket World Cup hero Shapoor Zadran."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Afghanistan Cricket Board issued statement on social media and said, "Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication, passion and unwavering commitment played a vital role in the rise and development of the game in our country. He was among the proud cricketers who stood at the heart of Afghanistan's early cricket journey and helped build the path that brought Afghan cricket to the international stage."

Zadran was a key member of the Afghanistan Cricket Team during its formative years and remained a regular in the national team around the time the country secured International Cricket Council (ICC) Full Member status in 2017.

Read Also Former Afghanistan Pacer Shapoor Zadran Passes Away At 38 After Long Battle With Illness

He represented Afghanistan across formats before making his final international appearance in 2020. The left-arm quick officially retired from professional cricket in 2025, bringing the curtain down on a career that helped shape the future of Afghanistan cricket.