Former Afghanistan Pacer Shapoor Zadran Passes Away At 38 After Long Battle With Illness

Former Afghanistan national cricket team star Shapoor Zadran passed away after long battle with illness. Zadran was battling Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare immune disorder, and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in India. One of the pioneers of Afghanistan's cricket journey, Shapoor Zadran played a vital role in the team's rise on the international stage and will be remembered for his outstanding contributions to Afghan cricket.

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Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment played a vital role in the rise and development of the game in our country. He was among the proud cricketers who stood at the heart of Afghanistan’s early cricket journey and helped build the path that brought Afghan cricket to the international stage.

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