Premier League Park Brings The Premier League Fan Experience To Life In Delhi | File photo

New Delhi: The Premier League brought fans in the National Capital together over the last weekend as supporters gathered at Premier League Park in Chhattarpur, New Delhi, for a special Matchweek 8 screening experience.



Indian national team goalkeeper and PUMA Ambassador Gurpreet Singh Sandhu joined fans at the venue, adding to the celebrations over the weekend.

Designed to bring fans together to watch, play and experience the Premier League, the venue offered supporters opportunities to enjoy live match screenings and take part in interactive football activities. Fans participated in Teqball, 2v2 football and an EA SPORTS FC 27 tournament, alongside a weekend of live Premier League action.



Matchweek 8 delivered some exciting results, with Liverpool beating Brighton 2-0, AFC Bournemouth securing a 3-0 win over Manchester United and Aston Villa defeating Manchester City 2-1.

Speaking at the event, Hrishikesh Shende, Managing Director, Premier League India, said: “The passion for the Premier League in India is incredible, and it is always special to see fans come together to celebrate their favourite clubs and players. Premier League Park is designed to create these shared experiences. The response over the weekend has been encouraging, and we look forward to welcoming more fans throughout the year.”

Premier League Park is a first-of-its-kind destination in India, developed and operated by GoalTech Innovation India Pvt. Ltd. through its ClayGrounds brand. It forms part of the League's wider commitment to engaging fans across India and creating more opportunities to experience the game throughout the year.