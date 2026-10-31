'Shubman Gill Ke Liye Abrar Ahmed Se Jhagda Kiya': Female Fan Claims Team India Skipper Denied Her Photo In New Zealand | Video

Shubman Gill/farhankhannz /Instagram

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has found himself at the centre of an unusual fan interaction controversy after a female supporter claimed that the India batter refused to click a picture with her in New Zealand. What made her complaint particularly interesting was her claim that she had earlier defended Gill against Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed following their controversial exchange during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In a video circulating on social media, the female fan expressed her disappointment over Gill allegedly turning down her request for a photograph. Recalling her earlier support for the Indian batter, she claimed that she had even confronted Abrar Ahmed over his send-off to Gill during the Champions Trophy 2025 match.

Female Fan Claims Team India Skipper Denied Her Photo In New Zealand

"Mein ne Abrar Ahmed ke saath New Zealand mai jhagda kiya Shubman Gill ke liye aur jabhi mein ne abhi New Zealand mai Shubman Gill ko bola, 'Shubman bhai mujhe photo chaiye,' ussne bola 'Sorry'. Acchi baat nahi hai," she said.

The fan's statement roughly translates to her saying that she had argued with Abrar Ahmed in New Zealand in support of Gill, but when she recently approached the Indian cricketer for a photograph, he simply apologised and declined her request. She expressed her disappointment, saying that she did not find the gesture appropriate.

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The incident has drawn attention because of the fan's earlier involvement in the controversy surrounding Gill and Abrar. During the Champions Trophy 2025 encounter between India and Pakistan, Abrar's animated send-off to Gill became a talking point among cricket fans. The spinner's gesture towards the Indian batter attracted reactions on social media, with supporters from both sides weighing in.

Interestingly, the female fan had previously gone viral for confronting Abrar Ahmed over his send-off to Gill. Her latest complaint has now brought her back into the spotlight, with the contrast between her earlier defence of the Indian batter and her recent experience becoming a talking point.

However, the interaction is based on the fan's account, and there is no independent confirmation of the circumstances surrounding Gill's alleged refusal. While fans often hope to get photographs and autographs from their favourite cricketers, players may also have personal or professional reasons for declining such requests.