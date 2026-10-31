Viral Video Shows Josh Hazlewood Making 'Obscene Gesture' Towards Crowd During SA vs AUS 3rd Test, Mitchell Starc Also Loses Cool In Separate Clip

Viral Video Shows Josh Hazlewood Making 'Obscene Gesture' Towards Crowd | lightningspeedk/X

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has grabbed attention for the wrong reasons after a viral video from the third Test between South Africa and Australia appeared to show him making an obscene gesture towards spectators. The footage, which has been circulating on social media, seemingly captures Hazlewood raising his middle finger in the direction of the crowd.

While the exact circumstances that led to the exchange remain unclear, the footage has brought the conduct of Australia's players towards spectators into focus.

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Viral Video Shows Josh Hazlewood Making 'Obscene Gesture' Towards Crowd

Hazlewood was not the only Australian cricketer involved in a heated interaction with the crowd. In another video from the match, fellow pacer Mitchell Starc was seen appearing riled up and pointing his finger towards spectators. Starc's animated reaction also caught the attention of viewers, adding to the controversy surrounding the Australian team's interactions with fans.

The two separate clips have triggered conversations on social media, with fans discussing the players' reactions and what might have prompted their apparent frustration. However, the precise exchanges between the players and spectators have not been independently established.

With Hazlewood's alleged middle-finger gesture and Starc's animated exchange becoming talking points, the Australian fast-bowling duo have found themselves in the spotlight for reasons beyond their performances with the ball.