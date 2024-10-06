Premier League Matchday 7 Highlights: Liverpool Tops Table After Win Over Crystal Palace, Manchester City & Arsenal Register Comeback Win

Premier League Matchday 7 witnessed some great matches | Image: X

Liverpool sits atop the Premier League table following a 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace, just ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal, both of whom secured comeback wins on Saturday. Diogo Jota's early goal was enough for Liverpool to maintain their impressive form under new manager Arne Slot, who has achieved six wins in his first seven Premier League games.

Liverpool has accumulated 18 points, while both Manchester City and Arsenal follow closely with 17 points on the Premier League points table. However, the victory came with setbacks, as injuries were reported for goalkeeper Alisson and midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Manchester City faced a challenging match at home against Fulham, who initially took the lead through Andreas Pereira. However, Mateo Kovacic's two goals helped City turn the game around, securing a 3-2 victory. Arsenal also found themselves in a tough spot against winless Southampton but managed to rally back, with Kai Havertz scoring to level the match before Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka sealed a 3-1 win.

Results from other matches

Newcastle United missed the chance to enter the top four after a goalless draw with Everton. Everton had a goal disallowed before conceding a penalty. Gordon's missed opportunity from the spot kept the scoreline goalless, leaving Newcastle in sixth place and Everton at 16th.

In another exciting match, Leicester City achieved their first Premier League victory since promotion, defeating Bournemouth 1-0 thanks to a goal from Facundo Buonanotte.

Meanwhile, Brentford showcased their scoring prowess in a thrilling 5-3 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. West Ham United dispatched Ipswich Town with a 4-1 victory at the London Stadium to secure their first home win of the season. Looking ahead, Sunday promises three more matches, including Aston Villa hosting a struggling Manchester United.