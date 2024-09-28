Premier League: Title Holders Manchester City Held To 1-1 Draw At Newcastle United

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City were held to a second consecutive draw, this time in a heated 1-1 clash against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday. Anthony Gordon's equaliser for Newcastle canceled out Josko Gvardiol's opener, leaving City frustrated.

Following last weekend's draw with Arsenal, City now sit temporarily at the top of the table with 14 points from six games, awaiting results from Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal. Newcastle, with 11 points, hold fifth place.

The match was a scrappy affair, with eight yellow cards handed out and City struggling to find rhythm. Missing key midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri due to injuries, City lacked control, while top scorer Erling Haaland was unable to find the back of the net for the first time this season. Newcastle, without injured forwards Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, focused on counter-attacks, with Anthony Gordon leading their charge.

City struck first in the 35th minute when Jack Grealish picked out Gvardiol's run into the box. Gvardiol, after receiving the pass, turned Dan Burn with finesse before slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

However, Newcastle hit back in the 58th minute when City goalkeeper Ederson fouled Gordon as he tried to retrieve the ball, earning a booking in the process. Gordon stepped up and coolly converted the penalty, sending Ederson the wrong way and netting his second goal of the season to level the score.

Newcastle had another appeal for a penalty when Joelinton fell under pressure from Kyle Walker, but referee Jarred Gillett waved play on. City came close to a late winner when Bernardo Silva unleashed a volley in stoppage time, but Nick Pope made a crucial save to ensure the match ended in a draw.