 PR Sreejesh Coached Indian Colts Depart For Oman To Defend Junior Asia Cup Title
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPR Sreejesh Coached Indian Colts Depart For Oman To Defend Junior Asia Cup Title

PR Sreejesh Coached Indian Colts Depart For Oman To Defend Junior Asia Cup Title

India, who defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 to lift the title last year for a record fourth time, will open their campaign against Thailand on November 27 in their Pool A fixture.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
Pic Credit: Twitter

Fresh from winning the bronze medal in the Sultan of Johor Cup, PR Sreejesh-coached Indian colts on Friday departed for Muscat to defend the Junior Asia Cup title.

India, who defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 to lift the title last year for a record fourth time, will open their campaign against Thailand on November 27 in their Pool A fixture.

They will next face Japan on November 28 and Chinese Taipei on November 30. Their last group stage match is against Korea on December 1. India need a top-two finish to secure a semifinal berth.

Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Oman, and China constitute Pool B.

FPJ Shorts
CA To Honour Late Phillip Hughes Ahead Of India-Australia Test In Adelaide
CA To Honour Late Phillip Hughes Ahead Of India-Australia Test In Adelaide
After Jalebi, Korean Girl Tries Gulab Jamun In Viral Video; Check Out Her Reaction To The Much-Loved Dessert
After Jalebi, Korean Girl Tries Gulab Jamun In Viral Video; Check Out Her Reaction To The Much-Loved Dessert
ICSE, ISC 2025 Exam Schedule To Be Released Soon, Check All Details Here
ICSE, ISC 2025 Exam Schedule To Be Released Soon, Check All Details Here
Joy OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Joy OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Confident of a positive start, captain Amir Ali said they have prepared well and are determined to reach the final.

"We have been preparing rigorously and are ready to face the challenges ahead," Ali stated in a Hockey India release.

"We all understand the importance of this tournament and the opportunity to showcase our skills on the big stage. Our focus is on giving our best from the very first match and securing a strong position to make it to the final."

Vice-captain Rohit said the whole team is motivated ahead of the campaign.

"The energy in the camp is fantastic, and there is a strong sense of unity among the players. Our recent performance at the Sultan of Johor Cup has given us confidence, and we’re focused on building on that momentum.

"We are determined to work hard, stay disciplined, and perform to our full potential in every match," Rohit said.

"We are all feeling very motivated and eager to start our campaign at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup. The energy in the camp is fantastic, and there is a strong sense of unity among the players."

India have so far won the title in 2004, 2008 and 2015, making them the most successful side in the tournament.

For legendary Indian goalkeeper Sreejesh, this will be his second assignment as the coach.

He began his stint with a bronze medal victory at the Sultan of Johor Cup, beating New Zealand 2-2 (3-2) in a thrilling shootout.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CA To Honour Late Phillip Hughes Ahead Of India-Australia Test In Adelaide

CA To Honour Late Phillip Hughes Ahead Of India-Australia Test In Adelaide

PR Sreejesh Coached Indian Colts Depart For Oman To Defend Junior Asia Cup Title

PR Sreejesh Coached Indian Colts Depart For Oman To Defend Junior Asia Cup Title

'May You Score Many More Daddy Hundreds': Virender Sehwag Lauds Son Aaryavir Sehwag On Scoring 297...

'May You Score Many More Daddy Hundreds': Virender Sehwag Lauds Son Aaryavir Sehwag On Scoring 297...

AUS vs IND, Perth Test Day 1: Australia 67/7 (Carey 19*, Head 11, Bumrah 4/17 ) At Stumps Against...

AUS vs IND, Perth Test Day 1: Australia 67/7 (Carey 19*, Head 11, Bumrah 4/17 ) At Stumps Against...

AUS vs IND 1st Test: Virat Kohli Drops Marnus Labuschagne In Slips, Bumrah & Other Players Shocked ;...

AUS vs IND 1st Test: Virat Kohli Drops Marnus Labuschagne In Slips, Bumrah & Other Players Shocked ;...