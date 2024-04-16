'Pooja, Mujhe Yeh Wala Hairstyle Chahiye': Shah Rukh Khan Impressed By Suyash Sharma's New Look; Video

Kolkata Knight Riders leg-spinner Suyash Sharma caught the attention of the team's co-owner Shah Rukh Khan thanks to his new haircut.

Sharma, who had long hair before this, cut them short himself which was noticed and loved by SRK after KKR's win over Lucknow Super Giants in Match 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) in Kolkata.

Shah Rukh, who has attended most of KKR's matches this season, was once again in the stands at the Eden Gardens cheering for his team. He went over to meet the players and opposition team members after the match on the ground.

SRK in awe of Suyash's new look

That's when he saw Suyash Sharma's new look and immediately asked his manager Pooja Dadlani to arrange a haircut for him.

"Kiske kehne pe kiya ye (who asked you to do this?)," SRK jokingly asked Sharma after giving him a hug.

"Apne aap (I did it myself)," a beaming Sharma replied after which SRK told his manager how impressed he was with the new style.

"Pooja, mujhe yeh hairstyle chahiye, zabardast hai. Nahaya-dhoya lagne lag gaya hai tu (Pooja, I want this hairstyle. It is amazing. You look quite clean now)," SRK joked with Sharma.

The 20-year-old has played just one game for KKR so far, that too as an "Impact Substitute" against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first home game on March 23. He went wicketless in that match which KKR won by 4 runs.

The two-time champions have made their best-ever start to an IPL season, winning 4 of their first 5 games. KKR are second on the points table behind the Rajasthan Royals, who have won 5 out of 6.

The table-toppers will be in action on Tuesday when KKR host RR at the Eden Gardens in Match 31 of IPL 2024. The first ball will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST.