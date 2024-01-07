'Players Can't Even Run 2 Kms': PCB Chief Selector Wahab Riaz Slams Poor Fitness Levels Of Pakistan Team; Watch

Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz recently called out the fitness levels of the current players in the national Test squad after their disappointing performance in the Australia series Down Under.

Pakistan's poor fielding and lethargic attitude on the field came under severe criticism from the entire cricketing fraternity.

The fielders dropped several catches and gave away too many runs whenever Australia batted in the three Tests, which contributed heavily to their defeat in the series.

Wahab Riaz, who became the chief selector last month, blamed the previous team management and the PCB top-brass for their complacency towards fitness which has been a thorn in the Pakistan team's flesh for the longest of time.

Riaz revealed that some players aren't even fit to run a short distance and the team management did nothing about it.

"I agree, we should have fitness tests. We are hearing news reports that some players... The previous team management told everyone to not ask them about the players' fitness at all. This wasn't our fault, this is what I've heard.

"I don't know the logic behind this. Maybe they pampered the players too much. Let me tell you that some players couldn't even run 2 kms," Riaz said on a Pakistani news show while dissecting the reasons behind Pakistan's flop show in the Australia Tests.

The Aussies, led by Pat Cummins, swept the three-match series 3-0 with comprehensive victories in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney to continue their unbeaten Test record against Pakistan since October 2018.

Notably, Pakistan last won a Test match in Australia in December, 1995.