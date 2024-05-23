'People Are A Bit Unwell': RR Skipper Sanju Samson Reveals Presence Of Bug In Dressing Room After Win Over RCB In Eliminator

Sanju Samson. | (Credits: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson admitted that there's a bug in their dressing room, rendering them unwell ahead of IPL 2024 Eliminator clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The keeper-batter revealed that he himself was not 100% leading up to the contest and hopes to recover in time for Friday's Qualifier 2.

While the Royal Challengers made a below-par 172 in their stipulated 20 overs, they fought well to defend it against the Royals. However, it wasn't enough as Rovman Powell scripted a nervy four-wicket victory with a six straight back over the bowler's head when 5 runs were needed off the last 7 deliveries.

At the post-match presentation, Samson revealed:

"I'm not a 100% actually. There is a bug in the dressing room, lots of coughs and a lot of people are a bit unwell."

"Really happy with the way we fielded, batted and bowled today" - Sanju Samson

Samson couldn't help but credit his bowlers for making it tough for RCB batters from the outset. The Kerala-born cricketer also reflected that Shane Bond and Kumar Sangakkara have also racked their brains a lot in making strategies.

"What cricket and life has taught us is we will have some good and some really bad phases. But we need to have the character to bounce back. Really happy with the way we fielded, batted and bowled today. Credit to the bowlers, they are always looking at what the opposition batters would do and what fields to set. Credit goes to Sanga and bowling coach Shane Bond as well. They've spent a lot of time in hotel rooms discussing these things."

The Royals will now face the SunRisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024.