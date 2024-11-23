 PCB Says No Meeting With ICC, BCCI Officials On November 26 To Resolve CT Imbroglio
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPCB Says No Meeting With ICC, BCCI Officials On November 26 To Resolve CT Imbroglio

PCB Says No Meeting With ICC, BCCI Officials On November 26 To Resolve CT Imbroglio

BCCI has conveyed its inability to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the tournament.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Pic Credit: Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday brushed aside reports that its officials will be holding a virtual meeting with their counterparts at International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on November 26 to resolve the uncertainty surrounding the Champions Trophy.

The announcement of the schedule for the marquee event has been delayed after BCCI has conveyed its inability to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the tournament. “We have no information from the ICC about any meeting between us, BCCI and ICC,” a reliable PCB source told PTI.

He also said the PCB is yet to receive any response from the ICC on the email it has sent to the global body asking for the reasons about India’s reluctance to send the team to the neighbouring nation.

However, an ICC source clarified that an internal meeting on Tuesday could take place to find a solution for the vexed issue. “It is a virtual meeting of the Executive Board members to resolve the issue of the Champions Trophy schedule once for all,” he disclosed.

FPJ Shorts
PCB Says No Meeting With ICC, BCCI Officials On November 26 To Resolve CT Imbroglio
PCB Says No Meeting With ICC, BCCI Officials On November 26 To Resolve CT Imbroglio
Mumbai: Citizens Face Hardship At SIC, Claim Lack Of Transparency
Mumbai: Citizens Face Hardship At SIC, Claim Lack Of Transparency
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Real Estate Sector Applauds Mahayuti’s Landslide Victory
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Real Estate Sector Applauds Mahayuti’s Landslide Victory
Maharashtra Assembly Results 2024: Congress-Led MVA Tumbles In Vidarbha As BJP Scores Historic Victory With 45 Seats
Maharashtra Assembly Results 2024: Congress-Led MVA Tumbles In Vidarbha As BJP Scores Historic Victory With 45 Seats

He said the meeting has been called since the broadcaster of the event has been putting a lot of pressure on ICC to finalise the schedule. “There is a chance that there could be a vote on what to do and whether the event should be held — in Pakistan, relocate it or adopt the Hybrid Model as suggested by the BCCI with India playing its matches in the UAE,” he added.

The official conceded that this time the PCB has also taken a strong stance and was not willing to budge from its stance of holding the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, as they have no issues in hosting any team.

“The PCB has also made it clear that even if the Hybrid model is adopted it will not play its group match against India in Dubai,” the source said. He said that a suggestion has been made by the Executive Board to keep Pakistan and India in separate pools but the broadcasters are not willing to accept this because of the revenue dip.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PCB Says No Meeting With ICC, BCCI Officials On November 26 To Resolve CT Imbroglio

PCB Says No Meeting With ICC, BCCI Officials On November 26 To Resolve CT Imbroglio

'The Surface Looked Considerably Dry Today': Australia Head Coach Andrew McDonald Gets Surprised...

'The Surface Looked Considerably Dry Today': Australia Head Coach Andrew McDonald Gets Surprised...

After Record Day 2 Turnout, BGT Opening Match Set To Achieve All-time High Test Attendance In WA

After Record Day 2 Turnout, BGT Opening Match Set To Achieve All-time High Test Attendance In WA

Video: Nitish Kumar Reddy's Highest Score In U16 Domestic Level Cricket Stuns Aussie Presenter Mark...

Video: Nitish Kumar Reddy's Highest Score In U16 Domestic Level Cricket Stuns Aussie Presenter Mark...

BGT 2024/25: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal Forge India's Highest Opening Stand In Test In Australia...

BGT 2024/25: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal Forge India's Highest Opening Stand In Test In Australia...