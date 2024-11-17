PCB Dismisses Report About Jason Gillespie Getting Replaced by Aaqib Javed; Aussie To Coach Pakistan Test Team Against South Africa

Image: X

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dismissed reports claiming that former pacer Aaqib Javed would replace Jason Gillespie as Pakistan's head coach. Earlier report suggested that Javed was set to take over after Gillespie reportedly declined to accept the all-format coaching role. However, the PCB has now refuted these claims, confirming that Gillespie will remain in charge of the Pakistan Test team for their upcoming two-match series against South Africa, set to begin in December.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) PCB wrote, "PCB strongly refutes the story. As announced previously, Jason Gillespie will continue to coach the Pakistan side for the two red-ball matches against South Africa."

While the confusion around the Test role is pretty much clear, the news surrounding the white-ball coaching position remains unclear. Besides test matches, Pakistan is also scheduled to play three T20Is against South Africa.

Before the white ball series sin Australia, Gary Kirsten resigned as Pakistan's head coach,making way for Gillespie's appointment as interim coach for the three-match ODI and T20I series. With Pakistan's next white-ball series against Zimbabwe on the horizon, it remains to be seen who will be appointed to lead the team in the shorter formats.

Gillespie's Performance as coach

Gillespie's tenure as coach has seen Pakistan cricket team having its own share of high and lows. Under his guidance, Pakistan suffered a 2-0 defeat to Bangladesh at home, but the team bounced back in the three-match Test series against England, securing a 2-1 victory which was their first home Test series win in almost four years.

More recently, Gillespie oversaw Pakistan's historic 2-1 win in the ODI series against Australia, marking Pakistan's first series victory in Australia in 22 years. However, the T20I series against Australia has been less successful, with Pakistan losing the first two matches. The final T20I of the three-match series will take place in Hobart on Monday.