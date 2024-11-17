Jason Gillespie To Be Sacked As Pakistan Head Coach, Aaqib Javed Likely To Replace Him: Report

Image: X

In a major change in the coaching setup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to sack current coach Jason Gillespie and replace him with Aaqib Javed. Gillespie is currently the Test coach and interim coach for the white-ball team.

According to Espncricinfo, the decision is likely to be announced as early as Monday when Pakistan play their final T20I match against Australia. Australia have already wrapped up 2-0 and this would be Gillespie's final assignment as the head coach of the team. Even though Gillespie's two-year contract began just a couple of months ago, it is likely to be terminated soon by the PCB.

Was Aqib Javed PCB's first choice coach?

The report further states that Aaqib was not the PCB's first choice, with the board wanting Gillespie to take over as all-format coach until the end of the Champions Trophy next March. He was asked to take on the additional white-ball responsibility without a change in his current contract. Gillespie turned down the offer due to the increased workload without any additional pay, prompting the PCB to rethink their decision

Another reason for Gillispie's removal could be his decision to criticise the board publicly. Last month, Gillespie vented his frustration over the reduced scope of his job. His comments came after he was removed from the selection panel.

"I think there's always frustrations from time to time. For me, when I came on board with Pakistan cricket, I was told there was a long-term plan, and we need to make sure our communication's spot on. I made that a real focus and so you can get frustrated if those things aren't done how you would like," Gillespie had told Sky Sports.

Gillispie's reign as Pakistan coach

Jason Gillespie's reign as the Pakistan head coach began with a humiliating 2-0 loss at home against Bangladesh. It was followed by another dismal defeat against England in the first game of the three-match series. However, Pakistan bounced back in style and won the next two Tests to win the series.

Soon after the victory against England, Jason Gillespie was also named as Pakistan's white-ball coach after Gary Kirsten resigned from his post in a mysterious fashion. Gillespie also recently oversaw Pakistan's first series triumph in Australia in 22 years, defeating the hosts 2-1 in the three-match ODI series.