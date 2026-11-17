PCB Appoints Shane Deitz As Pakistan Women's Cricket Team Head Coach Ahead Of West Indies Series & 2028 T20 World Cup |

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Shane Deitz as the head coach of the Pakistan women's cricket team.

Deitz will begin his tenure ahead of Pakistan's upcoming bilateral series against the West Indies and is expected to join the squad in the Caribbean for his first assignment, as per the ICC website.

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The 51-year-old brings considerable coaching experience, having most recently served as head coach of the West Indies women's team. Under his guidance, the Caribbean side reached the semi-finals of consecutive ICC Women's T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026.

Deitz has also worked with the women's national teams of Bangladesh and the Netherlands. Earlier in his coaching career, he served as a high-performance coach at Cricket Wellington in New Zealand from 2008 to 2013.

Reacting to his appointment, Deitz expressed his excitement about taking on the new role and the opportunity to work with the Pakistan women's team.

“I am very honoured to become the Head Coach of the Pakistan Women’s team. Pakistan cricket has a tremendous history, and I remember fondly cheering them on as a youngster in Australia at the 1992 World Cup final against England, which was a great achievement for Pakistan cricket," Deitz said.

Deitz further outlined his ambitions for Pakistan cricket.

“In 2028 we will host the T20 World Cup and our aim is to give the supporters something to cheer about on home soil. To be competitive at the World Cup we have a lot of work to do and we all must develop as players and staff to produce world-class performances," Deitz added.

“I have toured Pakistan three times previously, and the love and passion for cricket is infectious, and I can’t wait to be there in green working with the team," Deitz concluded.

Pakistan are currently engaged in the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026, where they sit atop Group B in the standings.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)